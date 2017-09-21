Colorful ArtPrize piece made by cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking for something colorful and full of meaning, you might want to check-out the ArtPrize piece at Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion. It features several handmade butterflies from cancer patients, their friends and families.

Zahrah Resh is the artist of Hope, Heal, Soar said, "I'm a cancer survivor, so for me, it helped me through my ordeal. I refused to go into my studio because I couldn't see or feel color, for the longest time."

The piece is filled with more than 6,500 colorful butterflies. The venue is sponsored by the Hematology Center of West Michigan. That's where Chris Ackerman came up with the idea. She teamed up with Zahrah to make it happen.

"My hope was to do something that involved the patients." As a scheduler, Chris often sees patients right after their cancer diagnosis.She thought, why not have them make a butterfly. "What was such an intimate moment. Patients would make butterflies and fold them. When they unfold the wings, every time, I got goosebumps."

Each butterfly has a message from friends, family, or the patients themselves.

For Chris and Zahrah, they know the patients don’t want to come to the cancer center. But they hope the ArtPrize piece brightens their day. "So, what art did for me, I want to do for patients", says Zahrah.

The Lemmen Holton Pavilion is located at 145 Michigan Ave NE. It’s open to the public Monday through Saturday, until 8 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV