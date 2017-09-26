Deputy director of the Gerald R. Ford Museum discusses ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize Nine is the first for the new deputy director of the Ford Presidential Museum. Joel Westphal took over in February for longtime deputy director, Jim Kratsas.

He shared his impressions of ArtPrize with us, and why the event is so important to the people who run the museum.

"President Ford looked upon this museum as a learning center for democracy," said Westphal.

"People can come here and learn how a democracy works, learn how people can be a part of their community. He wanted this museum to be part of the community. If he were alive today, he would look upon ArtPrize and be in awe of--yeah, this is exactly what I wanted."

Before coming to the Ford Presidential Museum, Westphal worked at the head of archives for the U.S. Navy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV