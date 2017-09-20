Doodle with your noodle

Rainbow paintbrush (Photo: Svetlana Gucalo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's not just fun to look at all the art that's around us it's also fun to create it!

Because doodling is good for your mental health!

Creating art causes a distraction from the 60,000 thoughts you have a day.

Here are some other ways Art is good for your mental health.

It boosts your self-esteem by increasing levels of dopamine that boosts focus and concentration.

Helps your brain grow connections as you age and that's what keeps your mind young.

And it helps patient manage chronic health conditions by reducing stress, helping them keep their identity, express their feelings and give them a sense of accomplishment.

It's also uniquely you. Whatever you created is only something you can do which gives you a sense of self-discovery.

So, go ahead and doodle away!



