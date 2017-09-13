Entrepreneur event held at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Final countdown to ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As the final countdown to ArtPrize approaches, an event was held in Grand Rapids for local entrepreneurs.

The event was held at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. That's where businesses gathered in hopes of riding the momentum that ArtPrize creates.

"I think any business that wants to continue growing and wants to continue making an impact in Grand Rapids should take a look at ArtPrize," says Raul Alvarez an organizer.

"A lot of people come to ArtPrize and businesses need people so it's a easy way to connect to a lot of different people," says Darel Ross a local entrepreneur.

ArtPrize will officially kick-off next Wednesday with the opening ceremony. That will take place at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids.

