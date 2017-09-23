Feeling overwhelmed by ArtPrize? The HUB/HQ can help!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Feeling overwhelmed by the enormity of ArtPrize? Whether this is your first ArtPrize or your ninth, the ArtPrize HUB/HQ is a helpful stop while you explore.

It's located at 41 Sheldon Blvd SE and is open 7 days a week during ArtPrize, beginning at 11AM.

WZZM's Meredith TerHaar met up with ArtPrize Communications Manager Jaenell Woods to see why a stop at the HUB/HQ can help you maximize your ArtPrize experience.

At the ArtPrize HUB/HQ you'll be able to:

Sign up for an ArtPrize account and get registered to vote

Grab a free event guide

Buy an ArtPrize Metro Pass for unlimited rides on the Silver Line and more

Shop in the flagship ArtPrize Store

The HUB/HQ is the official ArtPrize headquarters and features not only the 2016 Grand Prize winners, but also a Pop-Up Park along Sheldon Blvd, a drop-in studio and the STEAM Village.

For much more about the HUB/HQ and the other ArtPrize HUBS, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV