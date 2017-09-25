Godwin Heights Students enter Youth Category of ArtPrize

Godwin Heights Schools ArtPrize Entry

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Godwin Heights Public School students from kindergarten through 12th grade were involved in the creation of their ArtPrize entry for the Youth Collaboration Award. You can find it on the second floor of the Downtown Market.

Their piece is titled, "You Can't Know Where We Are If You Don't Know Where We Have Been." Each student decorated a shoe that represents who they are, with the idea of getting to know one another instead of judging and to show compassion. The shoes are arranged on the wall in what looks like a walking path along with some of the students' Artist Statement.

One of the students, Danny Perez, a Senior at Godwin Heights, told us his shoe represents his Mexican heritage. His parents were both deported back to Mexico. He also decorated his show with the Gay Pride rainbow, as he's a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Another student, Billy Sayre, a 3rd grader at West Godwin, decorated his shoe to represent the lives lost on September 11, 2011.

All of the students stories can be found at www.godwinschools.org/artprize. The ArtPrize entry number is 65934.

For the Youth Collaboration Award, voting goes ends on September 30th at 11:59 p.m. This is also the end of Round 1 voting for general ArtPrize. You will not be able to vote for YCA entries during Round 2.

The winner of the YCA will be announced at the ArtPrize Awards Ceremony on October 6th at 7:30 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live downtown Grand Rapids.

