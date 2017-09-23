Grand Rapids and ArtPrize: Why the unique combination works

(Photo: City of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When ArtPrize first started in 2009, there were a lot of logistics to work out. If an art competition was going to take place throughout the city, than the city, its leaders, and its workers would need to be involved in the competition's planning and execution.

The way Grand Rapids has embraced ArtPrize is one of the ways the city is unique, and showcases what makes it a city perfect for just such an event.

While other cities have expressed interest in holding a similar event that brings hundreds of thousands of people into the city, they often hit roadblocks in actually making it happen.

Todd Herring joined us to talk about some of the things that help make Grand Rapids special when it comes to ArtPrize.

You can learn more about ArtPrize, its history, and how you can check it out by visiting their website.

