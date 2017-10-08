Grand Rapids church interviews ArtPrize artists during weekly services

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As ArtPrize Nine comes to a close, a Grand Rapids church just outside the city's center is celebrating it's 9th year as a venue and counting this it's most successful year yet.

Monroe Community Church is located just north of downtown on Monroe and 6th Street. This year they hosted 13 different ArtPrize entries, displaying them throughout their meeting space.

While several churches served as venues, Monroe Community did something unique. They interviewed an artist during their services on each of the ArtPrize Sundays.

This final Sunday Joel Niles took part in the service. He painted the work "Continuum of Decision" which essentially filled the sanctuary's entire north wall.

The church's ArtPrize curator says he estimates this year the number of people who visited their church to view the entries nearly doubled. They were recognized as an Outstanding Venue Juried Award Finalist.

For more on Monroe Community Church, click here.

Monroe Community Church is a venue for 13 @ArtPrize 9 entries! They've featured an artist during their service each week! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/jORRKLW1mD — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) October 8, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV