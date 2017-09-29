GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The second annual ‘HopCat WYCE Blue Bridge Music Festival’ brings the energy of live performance to the ArtPrize night scene. The Blue Bridge—organized by Quinn Matthews, Station Manager WYCE 88.1FM—will once again play host to all things music at ArtPrize Nine. Held September 29 and 30, the festival promises two epic days and nights of free musical entertainment featuring musicians and bands from across the country—competing for the ‘ArtPrize Song of the Year’ award.

“I’m beyond excited as WYCE 88.1FM, HopCat and ArtPrize team up for the Blue Bridge Music Festival for 2017,” said Matthews. “West Michigan is filled with amazing art during this competition, and I feel it’s extremely important to show the visitors to our city what an amazing music scene we have here. Get ready for “A World of Music” on the Blue Bridge, all for FREE, celebrating Jazz, Soul, Rock, Country, Hip Hop and more for two straight days over the Grand River.”

The Blue Bridge Music Festival will kick off on Friday, September 29 at 4 p.m. with a live broadcast on WYCE’s station, followed by three performances:

5 p.m.—Yolonda Lavender

7 p.m.—The Bootstrap Boys

9 p.m.—Michigander

The festivities will continue on Saturday, September 30—kicking off once again with a live broadcast on WYCE at Noon, followed by five performances:

2 p.m.—Brad Fritcher Moods

4 p.m.—Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues

5:30 p.m.—Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish

7 p.m.—Watching For Foxes

8:45 p.m.—The Great One

All participating musicians at the two-day festival are eligible for the ArtPrize Nine public vote competition in the time-based category. The ArtPrize public will also award an additional prize. By casting their votes through the ArtPrize mobile app, visitors will award a single artist the distinction of ‘ArtPrize Song of the Year’ and a $1,000 cash prize, presented by HopCat.

For more details, visit artprize.org/music.

