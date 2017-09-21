Hudsonville students collaborate on ArtPrize entry

"You Be You" is an ArtPrize entry made up of 6,000 individually painted rocks by Hudsonville student artists. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's an ArtPrize entry made up of thousands of local artists - each one comes from a Hudsonville school.

"There is over 6,000 rocks in this piece and each rock is painted by an individual student and the whole thing is to represent that we're all unique in one way," said Jason Meyer, a Hudsonville High School art educator.

The idea sparked from a book, Only One You by Linda Kranz. Jessica Moyes at Sharon Elementary came up with the project inspiration and Margaret Bandsta, an art teacher at Alward Elementary, was a leader of the project, coordinating the participation of the entire school district.

The ArtPrize entry is in the shape of a spiral with each fish facing the same direction. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Each student painted a rock like a fish. The shape is a rolling spiral leading toward the Grand River.

Each rock was painted individually by a Hudsonville student to look like a fish. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

"You have the most lowest scale pre-k kids sitting next to the highest skilled student that's been in art class for twelve years and just putting them next to each other, what a great contrast it makes and when it all comes together when you look at it from afar you don't notice that at all," said Meyer.

The piece is located outside Devos Place Convention Center, beside the Grand River.

