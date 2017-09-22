In its 9th year, ArtPrize continues to evolve

ArtPrize Nine logo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There have been a lot of changes to ArtPrize since it first began in 2009. What started as the idea of a local entrepreneur has become an international competition that draws hundreds of thousands of people to West Michigan each year.

The idea began as a competition open to the public, and its outcome determined by a public vote. The winner was to be given $250,000.

Today, there are multiple prizes, a public vote and a juried vote, and grants available to help artists be able to enter the competition. It is no longer funded mostly by the DeVos family, but instead utilizes corporate sponsorship, foundation grants, registration fees, donations from individuals, and earned advertising revenue.

Last year, more than 26,000 people went out to experience ArtPrize each day of the competition.

You can learn more about ArtPrize, its history, and how you can check it out by visiting their website.

