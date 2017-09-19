KCAD students build ArtPrize desk for WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As a part of our ArtPrize coverage at the Gerald R. Ford Museum, we have a special news desk that was designed by Kendall College art students.

Seniors, Taylor Axdorff and Skylar Sparks designed and built the desk.

"We chose to illustrate this river persisting through this confined space," said Sparks.

"It's about being courageous and confident in what you want to express, which ties into ArtPrize and how that's been this locally culture movement," said Axdorff.

WZZM 13 will be live at the Ford Museum during ArtPrize for our noon and 5-6:30 p.m. broadcasts, starting Tues. Sept. 19.

