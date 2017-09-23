Last day to check out 'ArtPrize On Screen'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "ArtPrize On Screen", presented by the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office and produced by Celebration! Cinema, is back for another year with 13 new narrative, documentary and short films.

The film festival runs from September 20–23 at the historic Ladies’ Literary Club located at 61 Sheldon Blvd SE, next door to the ArtPrize HUB/HQ.

Due to the heat, on Saturday, the films will be shown at Celebration Cinema North at Knapps Corner.

For details about the films, visit artprize.org/film. Reserve tickets at celebrationcinema.com/artprizeonscreen.

© 2017 WZZM-TV