Local art collectors can view curated selection of ArtPrize Nine work

GRAND RAIPDS, MICH. - One of the original goals of ArtPrize was to get more people talking about art -- now, what was once something that only a select group would discuss is not a much larger conversation involving people from all over West Michigan and beyond.

Another goal of ArtPrize is connecting artists with collectors -- WZZM 13 was joined with Chris Protas and Brian Burch to talk about the 5th annual Collectors Show, happening Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Venue -- which is next door to the B.O.B. downtown Grand Rapids.

According to the Collectors Show website, 20-percent of the proceeds from the artwork bought goes toward art education at ArtPrize.

The show features a juried selection of ArtPrize artist along with some other famous and influential artist over the past 200 years.

This year's show includes artwork by Hans Hoffmann, Paul Resika, Leland Bell, Eugene Delacroix, Stanley Lewis, Sally Michel and many more. For the full list and even more information, visit the Collectors Show online.

