'Michigan's Endangered Wildflowers' by Carol Irving. ArtPrize Nine entry.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Carol Irving always had a love for nature sciences. That's what inspired her to use her weaving skills to bring Michigan's endangered wildflowers to light.

The ArtPrize Nine entry, 'Michigan's Endangered Wildflowers' is the first piece on display inside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Irving is from Escanaba, Michigan and has a degree in botany.

"I love to paint. I love to weave pretty things," Irving said. "But they should have more of a message than just being a beautiful object."

This is her third year as an artist in the competition.

It takes about one month to complete each panel. That includes researching the endangered flower, designing the piece and the actual weaving.

So far, Irving has made 9 panels. She plans to complete 12 by the end of the year.

You can learn more about 'Michigan's Endangered Wildflowers' and vote for the piece by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV