Lunch & ArtPrize: Good Pizza Co.

Good Pizza Co. in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On Fridays during ArtPrize, WZZM 13 has been featuring local restaurants where you can grab a bite to eat and also check out ArtPrize Nine.

Good Pizza Co. is at ArtPrize ground zero -- just a short walk away from the city's center. They have six pieces of art on display.

Good Pizza Co. are located at 10 Jefferson Ave SE in Grand Rapids' Hillside neighborhood.

You can learn more about their menu, hours of operation, specials, etc. at www.thegoodpizzaco.com.

You can learn more about their ArtPrize display at artprize.org.

