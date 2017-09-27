'Lux Maximus': Top 25 in three dimensional category

Little girl admires Artprize entry, Lux Maximus. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Taking a picture is one thing, but getting your hands on it is another.

"You're welcome to come touch it folks," artist Daniel Oropeza said. "I want them to touch a new medium, it's what is molten glass and steel feel like, you can't know."

It's something Oropeza said has never be done before.

"I tried to find a school that could help me do this, and when I got there, they told me it couldn't be done. So I left that school knowing I had already done it," Oropeza said. "Today I still have to prove that it can be done, it can be done."

It's called Lux Maximus, which took one year to create.

"Lux for light, Maximum light," Oropeza said. "Wherever you see a bead line is a steel rod that runs behind it, that's so cool."

Not to mention hours upon hours of music.

"I like epic soundtracks because I get to be a hero in my own film and it keeps a high level of not just creativity, but it keeps a high level of performance," Oropeza said.

This piece also serves another purpose.

"Hang on to your curiosity in any way, shape or form," Oropeza said. "I'm telling artists, develop who you are through your art, develop your curiosity. We need you, we need you."

Lux Maximus is located right behind the Grand Rapids Public Museum. It is currently in the top 25 of the three dimensional entries.

