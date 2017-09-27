Moosejaw's 'Nappetizers' at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hammock camping is all the rage these days, but you can also take the light, compact hammock along for random napping destinations!

During ArtPrize, Moosejaw is giving people a chance to try "Nappetizers," at Rosa Parks Circle. It's free for anyone who wants to try "mid-air" napping September 30th - October 1st from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Moosejaw Mountaineering is an outdoor retailer, headquartered in the Detroit area. They sell outdoor gear and apparel. Moosejaw's Grand Rapids shop is located directly across from The Downtown Market.

You can learn more about events happening during ArtPrize at artprize.org.

