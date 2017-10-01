Rumsey Street again a venue for ArtPrize Nine

Rumsey Street ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Rumsey Street is a community driven venue in ArtPrize Nine. This year, the venue features art in three buildings, each scheduled for removal by the end of the year.

The venue works to honor and document the stories that are crucial to a neighborhood, while also working to maintain the cultural and historic elements of a community during a transition.

This year, Cultura Collective returns and invites viewers to take in (UN)DOCUMENTED / (IN)DOCUMENTADO. The pieces highlight the untold stories of people directly affected by the growth of a community like Rumsey Street.

For more information about (UN)DOCUMENTED/(IN)DOCUMENTADO you can visit the ArtPrize website. We have a link to the Rumsey Street page.

