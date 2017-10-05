Step away from reality, and into 'DREAMLAND' at Lions & Rabbits gallery

Hannah Berry curated her Northside gallery, Lions & Rabbits with the goal of creating a dreamscape for viewers. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hannah Berry curated her North Side gallery to make people think about the way dreams translate to reality.

"DREAMLAND" is Lions and Rabbits' first ArtPrize exhibit, and they are already planning their themes for next year.

Berry's own piece is an interpretation of a recurring dream she's had ever since tragically losing one of her best friends.

The entire gallery is filled with pieces that are not only beautiful, but emotional and thought provoking.

Berry said many of the pieces in her gallery should be in larger venues like the Amway Grand Plaza or Grand Rapids Art Museum, but even so, Lions & Rabbits has drawn in thousands of viewers.

Lions and Rabbits is a test market for ArtPrize, as it is pretty far North, but Berry said many people stop in on their way to and from downtown.

For more info on their ArtPrize pieces, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV