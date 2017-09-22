Students brave heat during ArtPrize field trips

Kids cool off at the mist pool in Rosa Parks circle Friday during ArtPrize (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., - Students visiting ArtPrize on field trips took extra caution Friday, Sept. 22 to deal with record breaking season heat.

"We were checking the forecast, and we were somewhat prepared for it," said Nan Schnaz, a sixth-grade teacher at Northview Middle School. "The kids were very smart. They remembered to bring bottled water. We certainly made one or two stops to get bottled water. We knew we had to hydrate and find shade and take breaks along the way."

Vendors in the area quickly ran out of bottled water. Near the Gerald R. Ford Museum, the snow cone vendor sold 150 bottles in a couple hours.

"The kids have some special places they want to see," Schnaz said. "But the big question is, 'Mrs. Schnaz, where is the air conditioning, so we can sneak in and enjoy art plus the cool air?'"

Around 18,000 students visit ArtPrize every year, said DIrector of Education Becca Guyette.

"Most of our Education Days programs are inside in the air conditioning, and all these are going on," Guyette said. "Educators [also] know the drill. They're always prepared with whatever happens on a field trip."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV