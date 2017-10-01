Taste of My Town: Ferris Coffee and Nut

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every Sunday during ArtPrize the Weekend Morning News team is bringing you to local coffee shops, restaurants and bars that are also venues for entries during this massive public art competition.

This week we ventured into the heart of downtown Grand Rapids to the Ferris Coffee and Nut location on Pearl.

Art on the walls, and latte art in your cup. Just one year old, this is the second time Ferris Coffee and Nut on Pearl is an ArtPrize venue in the middle of the downtown hustle.

"We love being a part of that in our community and supporting that on a business level," said General Manager Jessica Coles.

With three gorgeous pieces on display, Jessica says choosing wasn't easy. "It's incredibly difficult. We get so many submissions and there are so many great ones but we had to really choose stuff that was specifically good for this space," she said.

Not only are they a venue, they created a signature drink for ArtPrize. "We crafted the Golden Latte for ArtPrize and it's inspired by the colors of ArtPrize which are pink and gold. So we made an in-house golden milk and then it is just sort of a spin on a fall spice latte. We put dehydrated beet powder on top to create the Calder which is the logo for ArtPrize."

And if you are looking for an ArtPrize souvenir, they thought of that too. "We wanted to create a special coffee roast for ArtPrize, something that is approachable for people. We decided to go with a brazil primavera. It's a nice light to medium roast, really nice for a lot of people who love coffee," she said.

"Our mission is to create relationships that thrive through specialty coffee and nuts," she explained. So whether it's a coffee date or a study session, during ArtPrize or after, Ferris says you are welcome anytime.

"The coffee is really great and the workers are extremely nice and friendly," said one regular. "I love it here."

"They have awesome baristas that make you feel super welcome whenever you come and i love coming here and working remotely and enjoying the ambiance," said another.

Click here for hours at both Ferris locations including the original location on Winter.

