Taste of My Town: Harmony Hall

Harmony Hall is an ArtPrize venue for the first time. They are hosting five pieces of art, all created by women. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For the duration of ArtPrize, we want to take you to ArtPrize venues for our weekly Taste of My Town segment. These are places you'll find great food and drinks as well as great art. First up: Harmony Hall on the West Side.

"It's a chill vibe and they have good beer," said one visitor. "It's a great atmosphere. Good tasting food. Great beer," said another. "Their kielbasa burger is amazing," shared one more.

Harmony Brewing has four seasonal beers currently on tap. You can find them at both locations. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Guests agree about Harmony Hall, the atmosphere, food and beer are exceptional. Harmony Hall is the second brewery and restaurant for Heather and her two brothers Jackson and Barry.

"We quickly outgrew our space in Eastown," said Heather. We needed room to expand and as a family we'd always patronize Little Mexico which was what this building was previously. So when the building became available we jumped at it because we knew and loved the building and loved the neighborhood," she explained.

The weather may not feel like fall just yet, bur you can still enjoy seasonal crafts by Harmony Brewing. Seasonal beers include the Red Wattle, the Lovely Day IPA, and the Grand Pumpkin.

Harmony in Eastown is known for their pizzas, but Harmony Hall has another food focus. "Here we do house made sausages. We do have a couple traditional like the Polish -- the Hopwurst which is our play on a bratwurst. We take a lot of global flavors and inspiration from different cultures so we have a South Korean sausage, a Thai sausage," said Heather.

One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the hopwurst - a cheddar brat made with Harmony Brewing's Fiddlestix IPA. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

This year Harmony Hall is an ArtPrize venue, focusing on entries by women.

"I found that the artists that I was drawn to initially were women artists and then I thought it would be great to have this space be a space for women artists during ArtPrize," explained Heather. "Then I asked if they would like to come up with a name for the show so they came up with Anima which is the feminine aspect and can be referred to the psyche and the soul so it was a nice way to encompass all the messages and all the artwork.

"Our events coordinator also booked all women to come and play so every Thursday and Saturday we'll have live music and we'll have our visual art during ArtPrize."

Harmony Hall is located on Grand Rapids' West Side, a great place to catch some art and avoid the crowds.

"We're a little off the beaten path so we won't be as crushed with people -- ao we'll still have that fun and energetic vibe but it won't be so crazy town over here. You can get a table," said Heather.

Harmony Hall turns two years old on September 29th. They are celebrating with an anniversary party and birthday beer release. German folk music begins at 5:30PM, followed by the Alphorngruppe (group playing alpen horns) at 7 p.m.

For more information about Harmony Hall and this event, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV