VOTING: How to do it and where to get help if you need it

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize visitors have two options when it comes to voting: through the ArtPrize app available on smartphones or on a personal computer after registering in person.

Only people who actually visit ArtPrize exhibits in person will be able to vote, so make sure to open and use the app within the ArtPrize vicinity. Users can only register while downtown, but once registered, you can vote from anywhere.

Anyone who does not have a smartphone or would rather vote from a computer can do so by visiting one of the eight ArtPrize hubs and registering with a volunteer.

Here is where you can find ArtPrize Hubs to get registered for voting:

See the map here.

