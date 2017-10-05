WZZM
Voting wraps up for ArtPrize 9

ArtPrize voting wrapping up

Amir Abbas, WZZM 11:48 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Voting for ArtPrize 9 is coming to an end Thursday night.

Nearly 400,00 votes have been cast in the world's largest art competition. The vote is critical with a $200,000 public grand prize on the line.

ArtPrize leaders say the vote got off to a slow start due to the weather.

"That heatwave, the first weekend, tons of people were down but it was a little lighter than last year but once it cooled off the numbers have been incredible," says Kevin Buist with ArtPrize.
 
ArtPrize started with more than 1,500 entries, that number was narrowed down to just 38 entries.
 
