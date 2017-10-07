Weekend Adventure: ArtPrize Nine's most interactive artwork

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With ArtPrize Nine drawing to a close Sunday, we wanted to take you on a tour of some of the most interactive and immersive works.

WZZM 13's Meredith TerHaar and Laura Hartman checked them out for this week's Weekend Adventure.

"Two Way Protocols" by Zane Miller, is made of two large suspended cubes constructed with a 2 way mirror. What you experience inside the cube is very different from what you experience viewing them from the outside. You can experience it for yourself at the Kendall College Federal Museum.

ArtPrize Nine began over 2 weeks ago and at the time the walls inside the "Canceled Edition" installation was filled with little birds, all wood stamped by the artist Pippen Frisbee Calder, but as time has gone on guests are meant to take these away to understand the purpose of the piece.

Calder explained that participating in this installation at the UICA emulates the actual extinction of the species in 1944.

Guests are invited to touch and interact with red Oklahoma dirt in connection with a time-based piece titled "Red Dirt Rug Monument" at the WMU building on Ionia. This entry won the time-based category for both public and juried votes.

The piece was created by Rena Detrixhe who grew up in Oklahoma. The images evoke the history of the state and human impacts on the land. She used was over 200 gallons of sifted red earth and stamped designs in it using rubber from shoe soles. It took her between 150 and 200 hours to complete.

With ArtPrize Nine drawing to a close Sunday, there is still time to experience some of these immersive and interactive works first hand. We encourage you to do so.

