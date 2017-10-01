Why These Finalists? panel discussions Monday and Tuesday

ArtPrize Nine logo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The jurors announced their picks for the top 25 pieces in ArtPrize Nine Monday September 25. The public gets to vote for their favorite pieces until 11:59 p.m. September 30.

On October 2 and 3, a panel of three art experts will compare half of the juried top picks with half of the public's top picks. The discussion will explore the differences between the public and the expert attitudes and perspectives on art.

The events begin at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at the ArtPrize Studio, located at 41 Sheldon Boulevard SE. There is priority seating for ArtFans and ArtClub Members.

You can find out more about the event by visiting the ArtPrize website.

