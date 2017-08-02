Athletic trainers preparing for fall sports

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Athletes will soon start practicing for football, soccer and other fall sports at west Michigan schools. Athletic trainers and paramedics are also preparing.

“You got to stay up to date,” explains Northview High School athletic trainer Jesse Brinks. “Protocols are changing constantly.”

At a "Keeping Them On Their Game" training session hosted by Life EMS Ambulance doctors, trainers and medics were teaching and learning best ways to care for an injured players. As well as, new techniques in sports medicine and procedures to protect the athletes.

“This is truly cutting edge,” says Life EMS field supervisor Mark Stinton. “Even 5 years ago we did this a lot differently than we are doing now.”

“Fortunately, you don't always get to use these in real life situations,” says Brinks. “You hope you never have to but we need to be able to act when that time comes.”

Practice for fall sports starts next week for many west Michigan high schools.

© 2017 WZZM-TV