Attempted sexual assault reported at GVSU off-campus housing

ALLENDALE, MICH. - A person reported an attempted sexual assault to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office that happened near Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus, according to a GVSU Alert email.

The person, who is not a GVSU student, told police that around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, the victim was walking alone at 48 West Apartments near the Allendale campus and the person was approached by three men.

According to the report, the men started pulling on the victim's clothing, saying they wanted to have sex. The person told them no, and groups of people happened to walk near them.

Then, the person reported that the men walked away from the area.

The three subjects are described as college-aged and African American. One is tall, stocky with dreadlocks, another has a goatee and was wearing a hat, and the third is described as tall with short hair.

The person who reported the attempt was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4022. If you see suspicious activity call 911.

