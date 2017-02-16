Attorney: Bangor school staff only discussed coworkers in 'marry, kill' game

A video allegedly shows a group of Bangor teachers playing a game of "marry or kill" about some students. (Photo: YouTube)

BANGOR, MICH. - We have new information today about a group of Bangor Schools teachers and staff caught on video playing an offensive bar game.

The staffers were talking about who they would want to "marry, kill or have sex with."

The lawyer for the school district Thursday, Feb. 16, told WZZM 13 they have carefully reviewed the names mentioned in the video, and determined no students were mentioned, only school staff members.

►Earlier: Video: Bangor teachers, staff play game of 'marry, kill' about students

Two Bangor teachers and one secretary have resigned in the wake of the video.

The Bangor School District is also looking into a teacher who duct-taped a high school student to a chair. The district lawyer says it was a probationary teacher, and she is no longer employed by the district.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing possible charges in the duct-taping incident.

