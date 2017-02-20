Baler malfunction closes Kent County's Recycling & Education Center

Kent County Recycling Center

GRAND RAPIDS - A mechanical malfunction is temporarily closing Kent County’s Recycling & Education Center. The county is working with two different companies to assess repairs needed to get the baler working properly. "Sorting equipment in these state-of-the-art processing facilities is dependent on all pieces working together,” said Darwin Baas, Director of Kent County’s Department of Public Works.

While the Recycling Center is closed it will not be able to accept recyclables placed at the curb for pickup by waste haulers. They are asking people to not place recycling carts at the curb until the center is operating again, which they anticipate will be by the end of the week.

There is currently between 1,000 and 1,250 tons of material is waiting to be processed. “The baler is a critical piece of equipment in our system and we are unable to run for any length of time without it," Baas said. Garbage trucks that normally deliver recyclables to the center will be sent to Kent County's Waste Energy facility. Baas says “Sending recyclables to the Waste to Energy Facility is not ideal. Sending recyclables to Waste to Energy is a much better alternative than landfilling.”

The service fee for haulers taking recyclables will be waived while the center is down. Kent County DPW will post updates on the progress of the electrical repairs on its recycling website.

