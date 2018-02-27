Barn likely destroyed in fire near Cedar Springs

Stock photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Kent County dispatchers say it happened on Tisdel Avenue between 18 and 19 Mile Roads. When crews arrived on the scene, flames were pouring out of the building.

The fire was bad enough that crews from Cedar Springs and Sand Lake were called in to help.

No injuries were reported.

