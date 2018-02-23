Barry County spillway dam fails, crews monitor levels

High water street flooding, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

IRVING TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Leaders from Barry County Emergency Management are planning to assess possible damage after a spillway failure.

It happened sometime overnight, either Thursday, Feb. 22 or Friday, Feb. 23 near the corner of Irving and McCann roads. That's between Middleville and Hastings.

Emergency Management leaders want to stress that this is just a spillway dam that has failed, and that the river dam appears to be unaffected.

People who live downstream of the spillway dam are asked to keep an eye on the river levels and be ready to take action if necessary.

Crews will be out sometime after sunrise to assess the situation.

