Battle Creek Lakeview schools evacuating over threat

Students are evacuated by bus from Lakeview High School to nearby First Wesleyan Church on Helmer Road after a Friday morning bomb threat. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - All Lakeview School District buildings are being evacuated this morning because of a bomb threat phoned in to the district.

Battle Creek police said the threat was called in to the school district before 8 a.m.

School officials quickly began evacuating all district buildings. Students from Lakeview High School and the middle school were being bused to First Wesleyan Church on Helmer Road. Elementary students were being held at their schools for pickup by parents and guardians.

Officials said the rest of the school day was canceled.

2017 © Battle Creek Enquirer