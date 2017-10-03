2 men arrested after another was shot in the stomach, back

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 23-year-old Battle Creek man was taken to Bronson Battle Creek and then to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment after being shot Monday night. Battle Creek police said they were called at 9:42 p.m. to an apartment in the 100 block of Greentree Lane at the Arbors of Battle Creek on the city's south side.

Officers found the man inside the apartment with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital by LifeCare Ambulance and police said he appeared to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A few minutes after the shooting a car matching the description of a vehicle seen at the scene of the shooting was stopped by police on Capital Avenue Southwest near Golden Avenue. The driver, 28, and passenger, 27, both were arrested on weapons charges. Police said evidence shows the men were at the scene of the shooting but Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott said there is not enough evidence to link them to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by detectives.

