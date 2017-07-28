36-year-old woman charged for shooting man in head

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 36-year-old Battle Creek woman has come forward as the shooter of a Thursday night incident.

According to police, Angela Jamison was arraigned and lodged in Calhoun County Jail on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Thursday, July 27, just after 10 p.m. police were called to Janoah Avenue on reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot one time in the head. He was taken to the local hospital in good condition.

Police discovered a firearm at the scene on Thursday, however, it wasn't until Friday that Jamison came forward and identified herself as the shooter.

The incident appears to have stemmed from a long-standing dispute, according to a news release from the Battle Creek Police Department, but the two are not directly related.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV