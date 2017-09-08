61-year-old man seriously hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street

Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies said a pedestrian was hit by this car early Thursday. (Photo: Provided by Calhoun County Sheriff's Dept.)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 61-year-old Springfield man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car early Thursday.

Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies reported the crash abut 7 a.m. on Army Avenue near Dickman Road in Springfield.

Deputies said a 24-year-old Battle Creek woman was traveling northeast on Army Avenue when she struck the man who was crossing the roadway near Brookside Apartments.

The man was taken by Lifecare Ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Deputies said he sustained severe head injuries.

Deputies said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the department's Accident Reconstruction Team. The Springfield Fire Department assisted at the scene.

