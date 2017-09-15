Armed robber wearing skeleton mask hits 3rd Battle Creek-area business

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A man wearing a skeleton mask has robbed a third Battle Creek area business, police said.

Battle Creek police reported the latest armed robbery Wednesday night at TJ's Party Store at 171 Meachem Ave.

Officers said a man wearing a skeleton mask and dressed in all black clothing entered the store about 11:25 p.m. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police said he was given an undisclosed amount of cash and the man left on foot. A vehicle was not seen and a track with a police dog was not successful.

The suspect appears to be the same man who robbed two Emmett Township businesses on Sunday and Monday nights.

Emmett Township police reported the first robbery at about 11 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Sams at 1282 E. Columbia Ave. and the second at 10:56 p.m. Monday at the Citgo Quick Mart at 903 E. Michigan Ave. at Raymond Road.

In both of those robberies the man armed with a semi-automatic handgun who entered and demanded money was wearing a skeleton mask and dark clothes. No one was injured in either of those robberies.

Emmett Township police further described him as 5-foot-2 and with a thin build. Police said he was wearing gloves and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies are continuing their investigation into another armed robbery but it is not believed to be related to the skeleton mask suspect.

The robbery in Springfield was at the Mobile Gas station at 820 W. Michigan Ave. at West Van Buren Street.

