Battle Creek homicide suspect expected in court

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - The man charged with the shooting death of a Battle Creek businessman is expected in a Calhoun County court Friday.

Brian Zanetti, 47, waived his extradition in Illinois on Thursday morning and two Battle Creek detectives drove to the Chicago suburb of Libertyville, Ill. to return Zanetti to Battle Creek.

He was arrested last weekend and charged with the May 5 shooting death of his cousin, Frankie Zanetti, 63, of Battle Creek.

Investigators said a man entered Zanetti's business, Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic Co. at 1338 W. Michigan Ave. and asked for Zanetti, who was in the showroom with a customer.

Witnesses said the man walked up to Zanetti and shot him once in the head with a 9 mm handgun and then left. Zanetti died at the scene. About 10 people were in the store but no one else was injured or threatened, police said.

By Friday afternoon officers were provided tips to consider Brian Zanetti as a suspect and he was located later in Libertyville where he had been living for just over a month. Police there said they found a handgun in the trunk of his car and he was held on weapons charges until Battle Creek detectives interviewed him Saturday night.

Police said Brian Zanetti confessed to the shooting but did not give investigators a clear motive.

Prosecutor David Gilbert issued a warrant for murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm on Sunday.

Funeral services for Frankie Zanetti were held Friday morning at St. Jerome Catholic Church on Collier Avenue.

