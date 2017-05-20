Battle Creek: Man arrested after attempting to steal party store ATM

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A Richland man, 46, was arrested on a charge of burglary after Battle Creek police said he entered the Party Store at 1950 W. Columbia Ave. and attempted to steal an ATM.

Officers checked the store when an alarm was received at 5:22 a.m. Thursday and located him a short distance from the store.

Police found pry marks on a back door and later when surveillance video was reviewed the man was seen entering the store with a hand cart and attempting to steal the ATM.

He also is accused of similar break-ins early Thursday morning at Beller Thakri Inc., party store at 504 Upton Ave. and Springfield Party Store at 599 Ave. A., both in Springfield. Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies also sought burglary charges and said the man was not able to steal ATMs in either store.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer