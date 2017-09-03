Battle Creek man arrested after leading police on chase

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A Battle Creek man is facing charges after not pulling over during a traffic stop and leading police on a short chase early Sunday morning.

Battle Creek Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW.

When officers tried to stop the car, they say the man continued to drive through neighborhoods on the city's south side.

The 36-year-old man eventually stopped his car and tried to run from police, but after a short chase, he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Calhoun County Jail where he faces a flee and elude charge, resisting arrests and some felony warrants.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

