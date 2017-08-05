Battle Creek man faces life in prison if convicted of rape at party

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A man charged with a 2014 rape has waived his preliminary examination and was ordered to stand trial.

Terrial Bolden, 26, of Battle Creek, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the May 6, 2014 rape of a 19-year-old woman in her home. She told Battle Creek police she was attacked in her home during a party.

Bolden was charged in June as part of the Calhoun County Sexual Assault Kit Investigation begun by the Michigan attorney general.

Bolden was scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Wednesday before District Judge Frank Line but the hearing was cancelled when he agreed to waive the case to circuit court.

