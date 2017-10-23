Battle Creek man stabbed in the chest during an argument

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 20-year-old woman stabbed a man in the chest in Battle Creek during an argument on Monday, Oct. 23.

Around 2:20 p.m., Battle Creek Police responded to a call about the 23-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was transported a hospital in serious condition.

Police found the woman walking a few blocks from the scene, and they arrested her. She is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on assault with intent to murder charges.

