WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 48 weather alerts
Close

Battle Creek man stabbed in the chest during an argument

Rose White , WZZM 8:11 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 20-year-old woman stabbed a man in the chest in Battle Creek during an argument on Monday, Oct. 23. 

Around 2:20 p.m., Battle Creek Police responded to a call about the 23-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was transported a hospital in serious condition. 

Police found the woman walking a few blocks from the scene, and they arrested her. She is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on assault with intent to murder charges.  

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories