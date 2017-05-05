Battle Creek Police say relative is person of interest in deadly shooting

Brian Zanetti

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek Police are looking for a relative of Frank Zanetti, the victim in a deadly shooting Friday morning. They say 47-year-old Brian Zanetti is a person of interest in the shooting.

Police have not determined how the two men are related. Brian Zanetti is 5'5" and 170 pounds, and police say he may be driving a dark gray Hyundai Accent, with a license plate number of DMZ6566.

Anyone with information on where Brian Zanetti may be is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Frank Zanetti was shot and killed around 10:30 Friday morning at his business, Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic, on West Michigan Avenue. The suspect is described as a short, white man, approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall, wearing jeans and a blue, pastel hoodie.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

