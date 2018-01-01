Battle Creek Unlimited offers up to $200,000 to breweries

The familiar sign of Arcadia Brewing Company on Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek in 2009. Battle Creek Unlimited is hoping to attract a new brewery, distillery or brew pub to downtown Battle Creek. (Photo: John Grap/The Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek Unlimited is offering up to $200,000 in financial assistance for breweries, distilleries, brewpubs or other similar operations to open in downtown Battle Creek.

The full request for proposals, which is available at the Battle Creek Unlimited website under the news and announcements tab, does not limit the operation to a certain kind of establishment, as long as it includes a brewery, distillery or brewpub component to it. The request is open to both local as well as out-of-state proposals.

“We believe it’s a critical point in Battle Creek’s future, with Heritage Tower moving forward, with McCamly Plaza moving forward, we really want to get some uses in Battle Creek that help the progress downtown," said Battle Creek Unlimited President and CEO Joe Sobieralski.

"We thought it would be a good idea to offer, in addition to a free building, the opportunity to set up shop in Battle Creek," he said. "Our hope is really that this showcases that people from outside the area really see the possibilities in Battle Creek and we get several variations of responses.”

The financial assistance is being offered alongside the three downtown properties that have been made available to potential developers and entrepreneurs. Though people aren’t required to use one of the three properties at 15 Carlyle St., 64 W. Michigan Ave. and 119 W. Michigan Ave., Sobieralski wants people to know that it is an option.

“We wanted to make sure although these are being announced at the same time, these are different initiatives,” he said.

The submission deadline for proposals is 11:59 p.m. March 2.

This request for proposals comes in the wake of Arcadia Brewing Co. closing its Battle Creek location.

Arcadia closed in Battle Creek in September, but the company has not abandoned its plans to return to the city.

"We are still committed to finding a great spot to reinvent ourselves in Battle Creek and remain hopeful for that," said Tim Suprise, the CEO and founder of Arcadia Brewing Co.

The location Suprise and Arcadia are currently evaluating is in McCamly Plaza, which is currently being renovated for an array of new stores that have yet to be finalized.

Suprise did mention that Arcadia had looked at the 15 Carlyle St. building for expansion back in 2011 but had been turned down by Battle Creek Unlimited at the time.

