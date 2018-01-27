Car crashes into Bronson Battle Creek hospital

The driver of an SUV which crashed at Bronson Battle Creek on Saturday was taken by ambulance to the emergency room. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 19-year-old Battle Creek man was driven by ambulance from one side of Bronson Battle Creek to the emergency room on the other side after a crash outside the hospital at 1:57 p.m. Saturday.

Battle Creek police said the man was driving a Cadillac Escalade westbound on Emmett Street and lost control just west of the intersection at Fremont Street.

The vehicle traveled down a hill and across the parking lot, over several curbs and struck a tree, large rock and light pole and overturned before sliding to a stop on the passenger side in front of the Cancer Care Center entrance at the southeast corner of the hospital at 300 North Ave.

The man was extricated from the vehicle by Battle Creek firefighters and walked to a stretcher and was taken by Lifecare Ambulance to the emergency room on the west side of the hospital.

No other injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.

The vehicle slid within a few feet of an entrance of the hospital. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Battle Creek Enquirer)

