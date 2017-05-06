Drunken driver killed after high-speed chase near Battle Creek

A man died early Saturday when his speeding pick-up left the roadway and struck a tree near Waubascon Lake. (Photo: Provided)

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A suspected drunk driver being pursued by police was killed early Saturday in a single vehicle accident.

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department reported the crash about 3 a.m. on Waubascon Road near W Drive North north of Battle Creek.

Deputies said a 28-year-old Battle Creek man, recently from Tennessee, died when his speeding pick-up truck left the roadway and hit a tree in curves near Waubascon Lake.

A deputy and officer from the Battle Creek Police Department began the pursuit when they saw the pick-up truck on West Michigan Avenue near West VanBuren Street at the Battle Creek/Springfield city limits.

Deputies said the driver was in the wrong lane driving toward oncoming traffic.

Both officers attempted to stop the driver and the deputy continued the pursuit northbound on Waubascon Road at a high speed, deputies said, until the pick-up crashed.

Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol at the scene and said speed and alcohol are apparent factors in the crash. An autopsy will be performed.

Deputies were assisted by the Bedford Township Fire Department and Lifecare Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.

