Father of six tries stealing toys, caught by footprints in the snow

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A man, 30, was arrested after Battle Creek police said he tried to take toys for his six kids without paying.

Officers were called to Walgreens, at 50 W. Columbia Ave. about 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Officers said the man had filled a shopping cart with toys and other items and then began to push it outside without paying. When he was confronted by store personnel he grabbed a couple of items and began to run.

Officers arrived and followed his footprints in the snow. He left the stolen items in a parked pick-up truck before he was caught near Summer Street and Highland Avenue.

The man was arrested on charges of retail fraud, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

