WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Weather Alert Wind Chill Advisory
Close

Father of six tries stealing toys, caught by footprints in the snow

Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer , WZZM 10:37 AM. EST December 26, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A man, 30, was arrested after Battle Creek police said he tried to take toys for his six kids without paying.

Officers were called to Walgreens, at 50 W. Columbia Ave. about 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Officers said the man had filled a shopping cart with toys and other items and then began to push it outside without paying. When he was confronted by store personnel he grabbed a couple of items and began to run.

Officers arrived and followed his footprints in the snow. He left the stolen items in a parked pick-up truck before he was caught near Summer Street and Highland Avenue.

The man was arrested on charges of retail fraud, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories