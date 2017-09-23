Four-vehicle crash closes eastbound on I-94 near Battle Creek

A semi and one of three cars involved in a crash on Interstate 94 between Battle Creek and Galesburg were destroyed by fire. (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Interstate-94 between Battle Creek and Galesburg is expected to be closed or have slow traffic for several hours after a four-vehicle crash and fire Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said a semi driver traveling westbound struck one car as traffic slowed, and then the truck crossed the median and hit an eastbound car. A fourth vehicle which was westbound hit the median cables to avoid the crash.

The truck driver and a passenger in the first car had minor injuries, and the semi and the second car were destroyed by fire.

An environmental crew is coming for about 200 gallons of diesel fuel.

Troopers expect the highway to be closed or at least slowed for several hours. Eastbound I-94 was closed, and one lane of westbound I-94 was open to traffic shortly before 2 p.m.

