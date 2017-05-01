Judge denies Battle Creek's effort to drop lawsuit by former officers

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A federal judge has denied an effort by the City of Battle Creek to dismiss a lawsuit filed by two former police department administrators.

Federal District Judge Paul L. Maloney denied a city motion for summary judgment in the suit filed by former Assistant Chief James Saylor and former Inspector Maria Alonso.

In a 21-page written opinion, Judge Maloney said the two sides have considerable dispute on the facts of the case and it should be decided by a jury.

"To say the parties in this case do not agree on much of anything is an understatement," Maloney said in a preface to his opinion dated Thursday and release Friday. "Because the disagreements are founded on a dense bed of disputed facts material to the remaining claim in this case, the motion for summary judgment must be denied, and a jury must decide whether a claim for breach of contract lies."

The couple were fired three years ago on April 29, 2014. Saylor had been employed 24 years and Alonso 18. They were fired shortly after both Police Chief Jackie Hampton and City Manager Ken Tsuchiyama left the city and during a time beginning in 2013 when the judge noted "drama was amidst in certain quarters of the City of Battle Creek. It is unclear what spark (or sparks) started a fire but Saylor and Alonso became caught up in some of it. This was in part because over time, Alonso and Saylor had become 'very close' friends and questions spread, particularly when each filed for divorce within months of each other.

"Suffice it to say that by late 2013 into 2014, the City, at least with respect to happenings in the Police Department, was engulfed in an inferno," Judge Maloney wrote.

The judge noted that some of the unhappiness was because of the Alonso/Saylor relationship but he noted that Tsuchiyama said, after changing their reporting relationship, that they were not violating city policy about relationships between managers and subordinates.

But after succeeding Tsuchiyama, the former Acting City Manager, Susan Bedsole, opened an investigation and alleged that Saylor and Alonso were creating a hostile work environment and suspended them on March 5, 2014.

Maloney said when, despite the investigation, both Saylor and Alonso wiped their city-owned iPads, which also contained personal information, it was one of the reasons cited by the city for termination.

The couple, now married, sued the city, saying there was no basis for their firings because they were just-cause employees and were denied review processes provided in the city charter.

The city has contended both were at-will employees and could be dismissed by the city manager.

Maloney said the dispute is not one of law but of facts which must be decided by a jury.

But the judge called the decision to fire based on just cause a close call.

"The fact that Plaintiff's, holding law enforcement positions, wiped their city-owned devices one day after an investigation was initiated alone raises serious questions," he wrote.

Further on the judge concludes, "the trier of fact could conclude that the course of conduct was not inconsistent with the employer's standards."

He said they were permitted to use the devices for personal use and nothing in the policy prevented them from deleting information. And the judge said the city maintained a back-up so nothing was lost.

The judge said the case requires a finding of fact by a jury on several issues.

"Because a jury could conclude any number of possibilities from the factual record in this case, the Court cannot rule as a matter of law that just cause existed under these circumstances. Therefore the Court must, indeed, leave these factual questions for the jury."

